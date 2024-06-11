The fire broke out at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10 in the K building of the American Way Condos on Avon Drive, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

"This tragedy caused my family to lose everything," Odalys Garcia of Hightstown wrote on a GoFundMe page.

A total of 24 condominium units were destroyed by the fire displacing 47 residents, officials said.

A separate GoFundMe campaign to help everyone affected by the fire has been created by Dan Fahrer of Hightstown. He had raised nearly $11,000 as of Tuesday, June 11.

