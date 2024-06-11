24 Condos Destroyed By Fire In East Windsor

On Monday, June 10, at approximately 4:30 p.m., East Windsor Township police responded to a reported structure fire at building K of the American Way Condos on Avon Drive.

The first responding police officers observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor on the north end of the structure. Police evacuated all residents from the K building.

Firefighters from more than a dozen area fire departments responded.

Each of the 24 condos within the K building sustained fire and/or water damage and the entire structure was deemed uninhabitable, police said.

No injuries to residents or fire personnel were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the East Windsor Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

At this time, the fire is not believed to be suspicious in origin, police said.

The Red Cross assisted with relocating displaced families.

