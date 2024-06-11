Fair 64°

SHARE

24 Condos Destroyed By Fire In East Windsor

Residents of 24 condominiums in East Windsor were displaced by a fire, authorities said.

Station 42 members taking a break after a 3-alarm structure fire on Avon Drive

Station 42 members taking a break after a 3-alarm structure fire on Avon Drive

 Photo Credit: East Windsor Vol. Fire Co. #1
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

On Monday, June 10, at approximately 4:30 p.m., East Windsor Township police responded to a reported structure fire at building K of the American Way Condos on Avon Drive. 

The first responding police officers observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor on the north end of the structure. Police evacuated all residents from the K building.

Firefighters from more than a dozen area fire departments responded. 

Each of the 24 condos within the K building sustained fire and/or water damage and the entire structure was deemed uninhabitable, police said.

No injuries to residents or fire personnel were reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the East Windsor Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. 

At this time, the fire is not believed to be suspicious in origin, police said.

The Red Cross assisted with relocating displaced families.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE