Former Hightstown Youth Football League President Stole $16K: Cops

A former president of a youth football and cheerleading organization in Mercer County has been arrested for stealing $16,000, authorities said.

West Windsor Police

West Windsor Police

 Photo Credit: West Windsor Police
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

Luis O. Albino of Hamilton was charged with theft in the incidents reported by Hightstown Rams Youth Football and Cheerleading, according to West Windsor police.

The thefts were reported by the current president of the organization, police said.

She observed multiple unauthorized $2,000 withdrawals. The treasurer for the organization was unaware of the transactions. Two of the $2,000 withdrawals were at the Wells Fargo ATM located at 682 Alexander Road using debit cards assigned to football and cheerleading, respectively.   

