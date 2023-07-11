Driver Charged With Trying To Kill A Man With Car In Mercer County: Police

Petar Armbruster III, 54, of Burlington, allegedly followed the man and his girlfriend to Halo Farm in Lawrenceville on Saturday, July 8 at 5:08 p.m. after a dispute at a 7-Eleven store, Lawrenceville Township police said.

Armbruster allegedly parked his vehicle in the parking lot of Halo Farm and waited for the couple to arrive at the farmer’s market.

Armbruster then drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed, striking the man and just missing the victim's girlfriend before fleeing, police said.

Armbruster was arrested by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on July 11, in the City of Trenton.

Armbruster was charged with attempted murder (1st degree), aggravated assault (2nd degree), attempted aggravated assault (2nd degree), leaving the scene of motor vehicle crash with serious injuries (3rd degree), endangering injured victim (3rd degree) and assault by auto (4th degree), police said.

The victim was transported to Capital Health System – Regional Medical Center by Lawrence Township EMS and remains in serious condition.

Armbruster was being held in the Mercer County Correction Center, awaiting a detention hearing.

