DJ, 20, From Hopewell Named 2nd New Jersey Resident Killed In Israel By Hamas

Hopewell native Lior Abramov, 20, had moved to Israel to follow in his father's footsteps and become a successful DJ, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

"Our prayers are with his family as they grieve this unimaginable loss," Murphy said on Twitter.

His father, David Abramov, posted a photo of his son on Facebook and shared his sadness, getting thousands of reactions.

Abramov's mother, Michal Halev, also took to Facebook and said in part, "the world has come to a standstill."

Itay Glisko, a native of Ridgewood, was the other New Jerseyan killed in the attacks. Itay, 20, was in an elite unit of the Israel Defense Forces, who had switched shifts with a fellow soldier on the day of the attacks — the day he died.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.