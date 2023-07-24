Cocaine, Heroin, Handgun, 30 Pounds Pot Seized In Trenton-PA Bust: Prosecutor

Akeem Smith, 33, of Trenton, was arrested on Tuesday, July 18, as a result of the investigation conducted by the members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the DEA, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and Hamilton, Trenton and Bensalem, PA, police, they said.

About $63,900 in drugs, a handgun and $13,860 cash were seized as a result of the Pennsylvania arrest and searches, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

A motor vehicle stop of Smith in a white 2020 Hyundai Tuscon was conducted by the Bensalem Police Department, Onofri said. During the search of Smith and subsequent search of his vehicle, police found about 25 grams of crack cocaine, six grams of powder cocaine, and $5,485 in cash, Onofri said. Smith was detained without incident.

A search of Smith’s residence in Trenton resulted in the seizure of approximately 30 pounds of marijuana, 80 decks of heroin, a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun, $8,375 cash and assorted drug paraphernalia, Onofri said.

Smith was charged with drug and weapons offenses in Trenton, and drug offenses in Bensalem, Onofri said. He was being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending future court appearances.

