Camden County Passenger Killed By Metal Object Flying Through Windshield On New Jersey Turnpike

A piece of metal flew through the windshield of a car in Mercer County, killing a passenger from Camden County, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Jon Craig
Steven Bradshaw, 39, of Audubon, died after the object hit the hood of a Toyota and ricocheted inside, according to Detective Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police. 

Troopers responded to the accident on Thursday, March 7 at about 1:20 p.m. on the New Jersey Turnpike north, milepost 67 in East Windsor Township, Lebron said.

There were no other injuries reported, he said.

The accident remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

