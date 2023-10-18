$40K In Heroin Seized In Mercer County Bust: Prosecutor

On Monday, Oct. 16, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Ewing, Hamilton and Trenton police, initiated surveillance in the parking lot of the River’s Edge Apartments on Country Lane in Ewing Township based on information received during an investigation.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers observed the target of the investigation, Onasis Santos-Estevez, arrive in a red Mitsubishi Outlander. The driver and Santos-Estevez were detained without incident.

Sgt. Tom Paglione utilized his K-9 partner, Indy, to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in Indy alerting to the scent of narcotics on the rear passenger side door. A search warrant was executed and, inside of the Outlander, detectives located a blue reusable shopping bag containing approximately 200 bricks of heroin under the front passenger seat, Onofri said.

Santos-Estevez, 47, of Philadephia, PA, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with the intent to distribute.

According to Onofri, the street value of the confiscated heroin is approximately $40,000.

