Barstool's Portnoy Ruthlessly Ranks Philadelphia Pizzerias In 'One Bite' Tour

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy is taking Philadelphia by storm for the city's latest round of "One Bite" pizza reviews.

Portnoy, or "El Presidente," as he's widely known," has tried pizzerias for the "One Bite" series from across the U.S. He's gained a cult following of people looking for reviews "by the common man, for the common man," the One Bite website says.

Never one to sugar coat, Portnoy has high expectations for his pizza.

Here's how the pies stacked up for Portnoy this time around in Philly.

Pizzata, 8.1: Overall great pizza, Portnoy said, noting the sauce was the only thing lacking. "It could use a little, "uh." The eatery opened this fall in Fitler Square.

Maxi's Pizza, 7.1: Located on Temple University campus, Portnoy says Maxi's has the type of pizza he can eat "a million" slices of when he's drunk: Doughy and soft, big pies. "Not bad, not great," he said.

Tony's Tomato Pie, 7.3 : The 50-year, Northern Philly establishment with an old-school vibe is known for its namesake. The "super-thin" tomato-topped pie has a cracker-like crust and "a lot going on with the tomato sauce," Portnoy said. The bar itself is more of "an atmosphere place."

Montesini Pizza, 7.4: As traditional as it gets. The Northeast Philly eatery is good quality very basic pizza, El Prez said: "If I lived in this area I'd happily get this once or twice a week."

Portnoy also stopped into his favorite Philly spot Angelo's Pizzeria (9.1), this time to try the cheesesteak, along with Steve's Prince of Steaks.

