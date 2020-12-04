Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Business

1st New Hotel In Half-Century Opens In Camden

Jon Craig
Camden's first new hotel in 50 years, the Hilton Garden Inn (Photo courtesy CBS News 3 Philly)
Camden's first new hotel in 50 years, the Hilton Garden Inn (Photo courtesy CBS News 3 Philly) Photo Credit: CBS News 3 Philly (screen grab)

In the nick of time for the holidays, Camden welcomed its first new hotel in 50 years on Friday.

The Hilton Garden Inn, located on the city's waterfront, happily began booking guests to a lavish facility with majestic views, hotel officials said.

Guests at the 180-room hotel will enjoy panoramic views of the Delaware River, Ben Franklin Bridge and Philadelphia skyline.

A Hilton spokesman said the hotel is staking special precautions to avert the spread of coronavirus in keeping with state and local guidelines. 

There was a mid-day ribbon cutting ceremony, according to CBS News 3 Philly. 

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

