1st New Hotel In Half-Century Opens In Camden

In the nick of time for the holidays, Camden welcomed its first new hotel in 50 years on Friday.

The Hilton Garden Inn, located on the city's waterfront, happily began booking guests to a lavish facility with majestic views, hotel officials said.

Guests at the 180-room hotel will enjoy panoramic views of the Delaware River, Ben Franklin Bridge and Philadelphia skyline.

A Hilton spokesman said the hotel is staking special precautions to avert the spread of coronavirus in keeping with state and local guidelines.

There was a mid-day ribbon cutting ceremony, according to CBS News 3 Philly.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.