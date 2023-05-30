Bloods Leader Killed In Trenton Shooting, Authorities Say

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton police are investigating the fatal shooting on Friday, May 26, police said.

Sharief Treadwell, 36, a self-described ‘four-star general” of the Trenton Gangsta Killa Bloods sect, died after being shot near Oakland and Hoffman streets, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting came the same day it was announced that another Bloods leader had been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Tyree "Hellboy" Thomas, 29, of Irvington, the leader of a Bloods subset that ruled some East Orange, Newark and Orange neighborhoods, got stung selling PCP to an undercover agent, Daily Voice reported.

Friday night, Trenton police were dispatched to shots fired at 8:42 p.m,, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Police observed Treadwell's vehicle drive away from the area of the shooting, lose control and strike several parked cars near 524 Hoffman Ave., the prosecutor said.

Police found the victim, Treadwell, had been shot multiple times, the prosecutor said.

Police officers administered first aid to Treadwell. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, they said.

There had been no arrests.

Treadwell was twice charged with attempted murder for his alleged involvement in shootings in 2006 and 2014, according to earlier news reports. The charges were dismissed both times, reports said.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force asks anyone with information to contact Detective Elijah Phillips at (609) 414-2006 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

