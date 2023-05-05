Beloved Trenton Resident Nicholas Medina Dies After Long Muscular Dystrophy Battle, 18

Born in Hamilton, Nicholas lived in the area his entire life and graduated from the Mercer County Special Services School, his obituary says.

He enjoyed watching movies, playing video games, and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Most of all, Nicholas loved to spend time with his incredible family.

Nicholas leaves behind his loving parents, Santos “Macho” Medina and Gabrielle Harney; paternal grandmother, Zoraida Carmona; maternal grandmother, Gwen Harney; siblings, Christopher Medina, Cecilia Medina, Giana Perry, Azrael and Izrael Steward; aunts, Geena Harney (Godmother), Janet “Tita” Carmona Montoya, and Melissa “Milly” Escalera; uncles, Raymond “RC” Harney and Pedro Nieves (Godfather), and many more.

Nicholas’ memorial was held at the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home on Friday, April 14.

“Nick…you are so strong and free now… running and laughing and just surrounded with pure joy and love and happiness,” reads one of numerous tributes on Nicholas’ obituary.

“You will always be in our hearts. Fly free Nick.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Nicholas Anthony Medina.

