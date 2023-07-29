Barbie Bagels: Pretty-In-Pink Creations From Princeton Bagel Shop Celebrate Blockbuster Hit

The Bagel Nook, with locations in Freehold and Princeton, has adopted Barbie's "You Can Be Anything" motto and applied it to its brand-new breakfast sandwiches, in celebration of the blockbuster hit.

So, what goes into the Barbie bagel?

The bagel itself is pink with stripes and stuffed with pink cream cheese — although, it could be frosting.

Sprinkle cookies are smushed in the middle and it's all dusted with rainbow sprinkles for an extra touch of whimsical goodness.

This isn't the first time The Bagel Nook has gone big. Its menu boasts a variety of flavors and sandwich creations including the Oreo Overload, Dorito Overload, Crumb Cake Overload, and many more.

As of Wednesday, July 26, the "Barbie" movie made $200 million at the U.S. box office, according to Forbes.

