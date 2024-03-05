$400K In Stolen SpaceX Technology Found In Lawrence Township Garage: Cops

Kelvin Rodriguez-Moya used a home on Roxboro Road in Lawrence Township to store some of the 675 terminals, which he would then load into a vehicle a transport to North Jersey, Lawrence Township Police Lt. Kevin Reading said.

After surveillance was conducted on the home, police stopped Rodruiguez-Moya and recovered 223 terminals, which were confirmed to have been stolen, Reading said.

The 675 stolen terminals are valued at $400,000, authorities said.

Rodruiguez-Moya was charged with receiving stolen property and trafficking stolen property. He was lodged at the Mercer County Jail.

SpaceX's director of payment and risk, Bennet Woo, said the bust was the largest fraud recovery to date "by an order of magnitude."

