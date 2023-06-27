1 Killed, 6 Hurt In Mercer County Crash

The unidentified victim was 44 years old. Two people remained in critical condition on Tuesday, June 27, according to West Windsor police.

At 10:40 p.m. on Monday, June 26, the West Windsor Townshipo Communications Center dispatched Patrol Units to Old Trenton Road near Cubberley Road for a serious collision.

Further dispatch included possible entrapment in the single-vehicle crash.

Police found that a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder had overturned with seven occupants.

Three were ejected from the Nissan during the collision, police said.

No names had been released.

One victim was found to have no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

West Windsor Township Division of Fire & Emergency Services, Lawrence Township EMS, Robbinsville EMS, RWJ Ambulance, East Windsor EMS, and Capital Health Medics attended to the victims.

All six of the remaining victims sustained a variety of injuries and were transported to the Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Preliminary investigation revealed the following; The Nissan had been traveling westbound on Old Trenton Road just west of Cubberley Road on a straight section of roadway. It was raining and the roadway was wet. The vehicle lost control, exited the roadway to the right, and overturned multiple times in the 1400 Block of Old Trenton Road where it ultimately came to its final resting place, police said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office (SCRT) and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.

