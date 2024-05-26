Police were called to Regal 1 Lounge on N. Clinton Avenue around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, May 26, where they saw throngs of people fighting in the street, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Responding officers heard multiple gunshots coming from near bar, and ShotSpotter activated for two separate shootings with multiple rounds in the 500 block of N. Clinton Avenue.

Dwayne Penix, 20, of Trenton, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Two other men suffered gunshot wounds and are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Ramon Santiago at (609) 508-6623 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256- 0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

