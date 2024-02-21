Trans Ramapo Swimmer Smashes Another Record For Ramapo College Swim Team Sparking Controversy

But not without controversy.

The senior athlete switched from the men's team to the women's team after transitioning from male to female. Back in November, she set her first record for the women's team, drawing controversy.

Last Friday, Cortez-Fields finished 7th overall (2:10.76) at the NJAC Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Maryland in College Park and advanced to the finals, finishing in fifth place at 2:08:20.

That's a new record.

And Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer and outspoken figure on social media, again, had something to say about it.

"Male swimmer from Ramapo College sets another school record in women's event.

"Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium...

"Title IX literally means nothing at this point."

A spokesperson from Ramapo College athletics last November released the following statement to Daily Voice:

"Ramapo College supports all of our student athletes. The original post of Meghan’s achievement was deleted by a peer who wanted to protect their teammate from insulting comments on the post. The College continues to post team and individual student-athlete achievements for all programs on our Athletics website. As an affiliate of the NCAA, Ramapo College Athletics follows all NCAA policies, including the NCAA Transgender Student-Athlete Participation Policy. "

Cortez-Fields has not responded to Daily Voice's requests for comment.

