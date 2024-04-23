Fortunately, they weren't needed.

The woman went to police headquarters early Tuesday afternoon, April 23, concerned over her husband's response when she said she was leaving him, responders said.

A quick check determined that there are weapons in the home in the northeast section known as Cragmere near the Rockland County border.

Out of "an overabundance of caution," Mahwah Police Chief Timothy O'Hara sent his department's Patrol Services Unit, with a negotiator, as well as other specialized teams, Lt. Michael Blondin said.

Bergen County Regional SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were summoned, as well.

They were approaching the door when a call came in to township police headquarters, Blondin said.

"It was him. He said he was coming out," the lieutenant said.

There was no criminality involved -- and, thus, no reason for police action.

The man was instead taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychological evaluation, Blondin said.

