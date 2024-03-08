Update: SWAT Standoff In Mahwah Ends Quickly, Peacefully

The immediate neighborhood had been cleared and streets closed off Campgaw Road near Campgaw Mountain and Darlington County Park after tactical officers and other law enforcers converged on the area early Friday afternoon, March 8.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team and negotiators joined Mahwah officers and their police colleagues from surrounding towns who established a perimeter around the house.

A colleague from one of the retired resident's former jobs came to try and talk with him.

The man emerged shortly after 3:30 p.m. and was taken into custody in his driveway.

An ambulance took him to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, where a psychological evaluation will be conducted. He's expected to remain there for at least 24 hours.

Daily Voice is withholding further details to keep from identifying him.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.