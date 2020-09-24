Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice serves Mahwah & Ramsey
Return to your home site

Menu

Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice serves Mahwah & Ramsey

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: River Vale Bicyclist Hospitalized In Old Tappan Crash
Schools

COVID-19 Closes 3 Schools In Same Bergen County District

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ramapo Ridge Middle School in Mahwah
Ramapo Ridge Middle School in Mahwah Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three schools in one Bergen County district are closed due to COVID-19 cases.

Ramapo Ridge Middle School, Mahwah High School and Joyce Kilmer had all switched to remote learning as of Thursday.

Ramapo Ridge Middle School and Mahwah High School both switched to virtual learning Tuesday. A staff member tested positive at the middle school, while it was unclear if a student or staff member tested positive at the high school.

Parents were notified Wednesday that Joyce Kilmer was also going remote after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

In-person learning was expected to resume Oct. 6 at the middle school and Oct. 1 at the high school. No reopening date was given for Joyce Kilmer, a fourth and fifth grade school.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice!

Serves Mahwah & Ramsey

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.