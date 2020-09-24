COVID-19 Closes 3 Schools In Same Bergen County District

Three schools in one Bergen County district are closed due to COVID-19 cases.

Ramapo Ridge Middle School, Mahwah High School and Joyce Kilmer had all switched to remote learning as of Thursday.

Ramapo Ridge Middle School and Mahwah High School both switched to virtual learning Tuesday. A staff member tested positive at the middle school, while it was unclear if a student or staff member tested positive at the high school.

Parents were notified Wednesday that Joyce Kilmer was also going remote after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

In-person learning was expected to resume Oct. 6 at the middle school and Oct. 1 at the high school. No reopening date was given for Joyce Kilmer, a fourth and fifth grade school.

