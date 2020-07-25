Bergenfield Man, 57, Drowns At Ramapo Reservation In Mahwah

A rescue mission turned into a recovery after a Bergenfield man drowned early Saturday night in the upper lake at the Ramapo Valley Reservation in Mahwah.

The victim was reported missing about an hour after he was last seen, responders said.

A Mahwah police drone located the body, as various police, firefighters and dive teams converged on the scene.

Mahwah and Parsippany divers retrieved his body just offshore.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was notified.

Authorities also summoned the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification (to collect evidence).

Responders also included, among others, dive teams from Lyndhurst and Oradell.

