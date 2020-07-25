Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Return to your home site

Menu

Englewood Daily Voice serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SWAT Team Captures Teaneck Ex-Con Charged With Murder In Ambush Killing At Englewood Party
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HEROES: Responders Rescue Victim Who Fell 40 Feet Down Palisades

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ruins
Ruins Photo Credit: Mike Hellbing

Responders rescued a victim who fell 40 feet down the Palisades on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Brooklyn man was wearing sneakers with no treads when he slipped and rolled down the mountain shortly before 11:30 a.m. in an area that's now as the "Italian Garden" at the Rockland County border in Alpine.

The area is essentially the foundations of what once were mansions built along the cliffs more than 100 years ago.

The Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Marine Unit rescued the victim and brought his companion down with him.

The victim was brought to the Alpine Boat Basin, where AirMed One airlifted him to Hackensack University Medical Center with head injuries after paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

He had no loss of consciousness, responders said.

Responders included Alpine firefighters and the Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Englewood Daily Voice!

Serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.