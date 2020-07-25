HEROES: Responders Rescue Victim Who Fell 40 Feet Down Palisades

Responders rescued a victim who fell 40 feet down the Palisades on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Brooklyn man was wearing sneakers with no treads when he slipped and rolled down the mountain shortly before 11:30 a.m. in an area that's now as the "Italian Garden" at the Rockland County border in Alpine.

The area is essentially the foundations of what once were mansions built along the cliffs more than 100 years ago.

The Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Marine Unit rescued the victim and brought his companion down with him.

The victim was brought to the Alpine Boat Basin, where AirMed One airlifted him to Hackensack University Medical Center with head injuries after paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

He had no loss of consciousness, responders said.

Responders included Alpine firefighters and the Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

