SERIOUSLY: AGAIN? Another Tractor-Trailer Crashes On Treacherous Stretch Of Route 287

A tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury when his rig flipped over a guardrail on a notorious stretch of Route 287.

The northbound highway was temporarily closed after the crash at mile marker 64.2 in Mahwah shortly before 9 p.m.

Firefighters freed the driver, who was hospitalized with injuries that responders said weren't considered serious.

Heavy-duty wreckers were needed to remove the rig.

Earlier this month, a dump truck rolled over on Route 287 in Mahwah on what was the third crash along the same stretch of road in less than 36 hours.

Nonstop crashes -- mostly involving tractor-trailers as well as trucks -- have plagued that stretch of highway for years and brought unheeded pleas for relief from area residents and commuters.

Several weeks ago, another dump truck driver miraculously survived a horrific crash there.

Authorities say slick conditions from road repaving have ironically made matters even worse.

"The new pavement is like a skating rink with water," one responder said.

Combine that with what the locals say is unchecked speed and it adds up to a sizable amount of stress -- not to mention the risk of injury or even death -- for responders and civilians alike.

"I personally have had my truck wash out 2-3 times -- forget about hitting the brakes," one driver wrote. "Many drivers all over the state are saying the new topcoat being put down is slick, and nothing's gonna happen 'till some well-known political person gets hurt and sues the state."

