Dump Truck Rolls On Treacherous Stretch Of Route 287, Third Crash This Week

UPDATE: A dump truck rolled over on Route 287 in what was the third crash along the same notorious stretch of road in less than 36 hours.

Mahwah police, firefighters and EMS, along with a paramedic unit from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, were among the responders to the rainy Wednesday morning mishap on the northbound highway near the New York State border shortly before 8 a.m. Oct. 5.

Responders got the driver out and into an ambulance before it rushed off. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Meanwhile, northbound Route 287 remained closed at Route 208 well into the late morning.

New Jersey State Police were at the scene and investigating. They're expected to supply further information.

They had to deal with two jack-knifed tractor-trailers roughly five miles apart on Tuesday (the other was down the road in Wanaque), followed by another in the same area in Mahwah later in the day.

Nonstop crashes -- mostly involving tractor-trailers as well as trucks -- have plagued that stretch of highway for years and brought unheeded pleas for relief from area residents and commuters.

Several weeks ago, another dump truck driver miraculously survived a horrific crash there.

Authorities say slick conditions from road repaving have ironically made matters even worse.

"The new pavement is like a skating rink with water," one responder said.

Combine that with what the locals say is unchecked speed and it adds up to a sizable amount of stress -- not to mention the risk of injury or even death -- for responders and civilians alike.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

