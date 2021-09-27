Alert Issued For Northwest Bergen County Residents To Be Wary Of Rockland Car Thieves

Police in northwest Bergen County and Rockland have alerted their communities to remain vigilant after two vehicles were stolen near the state line.

Video shows a thief testing three cars -- all locked -- on a quiet street in the village of Airmont before quickly moving on to a neighbor's house, Ramapo police said.

The thieves not only found vehicle doors unlocked, they said: The keys were also still inside.

One of the vehicle was recovered. A search for the other continued.

Police on both sides of the border remind owners to lock their vehicles no matter where, when or for how long they're parking -- and to never leave keys or fobs inside them. Anyone who sees suspicious behavior is asked to dial 911 or call their local police department directly.

