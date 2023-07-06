Fair 84°

Neighbors Help Hydrate Firefighters Dousing Garage Blaze In Mahwah

Neighbors brought water bottles and firefighters from Rockland joined their colleagues on the New Jersey side of the border in dousing a garage blaze in Mahwah.

119 Sherwood Avenue, Mahwah
119 Sherwood Avenue, Mahwah Photo Credit: Mahwah FD
Jerry DeMarco
The fire broke out on Sherwood Avenue, a mile from the state line, shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Working swiftly in the 90-degree heat, crews needed less than 10 minutes to keep the blaze from doing serious damage to the home just 10 feet away.

Mahwah Rescue and the township's other fire companies all responded. 

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Allendale, Franklin Lakes, Midland Park, Oakland, Ramsey, Upper Saddle River, Wyckoff, Suffern, Tallman and Hillburn, as well as a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit, township building officials and a utility crew.

