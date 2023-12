Two Powerball tickets sold in North Jersey, one in Bergen County and the other in Essex County, matched four of five numbers plus the red powerball, winning $50,000 in the drawing held on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The tickets were sold at Shop Rite in Lyndhurst and Amazonia Multiservice in Newark. The winning numbers were 27, 35, 41, 56, 60 and the red powerball was 16.

