SEE ANYTHING? Police Probe Shooting Outside Bergen County Bowling Alley

Gunfire erupted outside a Bergen County bowling alley, said police who were searching for the shooter.

No one was reported wounding in the 10:30 p.m. shooting Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the parking lot of the Wallington Bowlero on Paterson Avenue, Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

Witnesses told police a black man in a white hoodie quickly got into a white SUV with tinted windows -- possibly a Range Rover Velar -- and fled, Kudlacik said.

Police recovered three shell casings, one projectile and a live round, the captain said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident, saw the fleeing vehicle or has other information that could help solve the shooting is asked to contact Wallington police: (973) 473-1715.

