Polish Ex-Con Nabbed In Burglary Spree Bites Wallington Detective: Authorities

A drug-addicted Polish national with a lengthy rap sheet – including three arrests in barely a month’s time – bit the hand of a Wallington detective while resisting arrest for a series of vehicle break-ins.

Detective Lt. Joseph Rock and Detective Simon Popek identified Adam Marek Jaworski through surveillance video during an investigation into a vehicle burglary shortly before 6 a.m. April 4, Police Chief Carmello J. Imbruglia said.

Jaworski, 30, who most recently has been living in Clifton, is known to police.

He has a history of drug-related arrests in several Bergen and Passaic county towns for offenses that include robbery, burglary, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, eluding, obstruction, narcotics possession and other crimes stretching back nearly a decade, records show.

Jaworski was arrested this past March 2 in Garfield for shoplifting and resisting arrest, among other offenses. A judge released him the next day under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

He was arrested again on March 19, this time in the city of Passaic, for credit card crime and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Lodi.

Jaworski remained held this time for nearly 10 days before a judge released him. Then came the Wallington arrest last Tuesday, April 4.

Rock and Popek found Jaworski that afternoon near the intersection of Passaic Street and 3rd Avenue in Passaic, Imbruglia said. They were questioning him, the chief said, when Jaworski made a break for it.

The detectives chased him down, but Popek got bit on the hand while subduing him, Imbruglia said.

Jaworski was carrying a glass pipe with burnt residue and a stolen credit card belonging to a Wallington woman, the chief said.

It turns out the card was stolen during a vehicle burglary that morning, he said. A surveillance camera at her home captured images of Jaworski committing the break-in, Imbruglia added.

The detectives eventually charged Jaworski with five vehicle break-ins and thefts from that morning, as well as resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on warrants out of Clifton and Passaic.

Jaworski remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, April 11, a full week after his arrest, records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.