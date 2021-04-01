Lyndhurst PD: Erratic Local Driver Nabbed With More Than 60 Heroin Folds, Crack

A Lyndhurst police officer caught a local driver with more than 60 heroin folds, authorities said.

Officer Michael Scalese spotted a Toyota Camry leaving the parking lot of a local business near the corner Orient Way and Rutherford Avenue in a “carless and erratic manner” shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The officer then noticed an equipment violation on the Camry, whose driver couldn’t maintain a lane on Rutherford Avenue and then failed to stop before making a right on red at Polito Avenue, he said.

Assisted by Officer Steve Batista, Scalese found some heroin folds on the passenger side of the Camry after stopping the driver, who was identified as Jean Adingra, 32, of Lyndhurst, Auteri said.

They then found 60 more folds and a bag of crack, he said.

Adingra was charged with drug and drug paraphernalia possession and given several summonses before being released pending a court hearing.

