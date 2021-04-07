Couple Stabbed Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Bergen's Second In Days

A couple were found stabbed dead and a 3-year-old child was in law enforcement protection following a suspected murder-suicide in North Arlington, authorities said.

The child was found in the Garden Terrace apartment after a neighbor called police requesting a welfare check at 5:40 p.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Officers forced their way in and found the bloodied couple, both of whom were in their early 30s.

Musella was awaiting a determination by the Medical Examiner’s Office of whether to officially characterize it a murder-suicide.

It would be the second in Bergen County in days -- both involving a child.

The 5-year-old daughter of a convicted sex offender who died by suicide after an hours-long SWAT standoff at his Carlstadt home on Saturday was there when he shot and killed his ex-wife the night before, authorities said.

SEE: ‘Daddy Killed Mommy’

Their identities were temporarily being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin who apparently aren’t in the U.S.

The Homicide Squad of Musella’s Major Crimes Unit was investigating with North Arlington police. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Riverview Gardens, North Arlington Gene King for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.