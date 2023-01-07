Accused Child Sex Abuser From Morris Charged With Collecting Kid Porn On His Phone

A Morris County accountant who was busted last year for allegedly masturbating in front of a Lyndhurst pre-teen was charged this week with possession of child pornography.

Amit Bhatt, 43, was served with a criminal complaint on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Morris County Jail, where he was being held on an unspecified charge, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday, Jan. 6.

The married Bhatt, of Morris Plains, had been arrested on sex assault and child endangerment charges just about a year ago following a joint investigation into claims that he’d masturbated in front of a kid.

A judge released him from the Bergen County Jail the following day, records show. Meanwhile, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit detectives and Lynhurst police kept working the case.

A court-authorized search of Bhatt’s cellphone turned up images of child sexual abuse, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack alleges.

Musella, the prosecutor, confirmed the possession of child pornography charge filed against Bhatt and the serving of the complaint. He didn’t say why Bhatt is locked up in Morris County.

