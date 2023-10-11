Mail-Order Meth? Accused Dealer, 60, Busted In North Arlington

Jorge A. Perez had 3½ ounces of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material, leading to a charge of possession with the intent to distribute drugs, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Perez, who the prosecutor said is married and unemployed, was sent to the Bergen County Jail following the Oct. 6 raid at his Devon Street residence. He remained held for two days before a judge ordered him released pending further court action.

Musella thanked North Arlington police and the United States Postal Inspection Service for their assistance in the investigation.

