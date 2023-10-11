Overcast 53°

Mail-Order Meth? Accused Dealer, 60, Busted In North Arlington

A 60-year-old accused meth dealer was arrested during a raid of his North Arlington apartment by local police, county prosecutor’s detectives and U.S. postal inspectors.

Three levels of law enforcement united in the investigation of meth dealing in North Arlington. Photo Credit: Google Street View / USPIS / BCPO / NAPD
Jerry DeMarco
Jorge A. Perez had 3½ ounces of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material, leading to a charge of possession with the intent to distribute drugs, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Perez, who the prosecutor said is married and unemployed, was sent to the Bergen County Jail following the Oct. 6 raid at his Devon Street residence. He remained held for two days before a judge ordered him released pending further court action.

Musella thanked North Arlington police and the United States Postal Inspection Service for their assistance in the investigation. 

