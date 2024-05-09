Zyeama Johnson, 29, of Jersey City had been sacked by the U.S. Postal Service when she applied for a security guard's job with the county sheriff's office in the fall of 2022.

She was also wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Monroe County, PA, and 10 outstanding traffic warrants out of Jersey City at the time.

Johnson was called to the sheriff's department under the guise of a job interview and was arrested instead, authorities said at the time.

Authorities noted after the arrest that Johnson had recently been fired by the postal service and was being investigated by federal authorities.

That probe led to Johnson's arrest on Wednesday, May 8 for five burglaries last year of an undisclosed post office where she'd worked -- on Jan. 10, Jan. 13, Jan. 21, Jan. 26, and Feb. 3, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger said.

"On each occasion, Johnson stole mail from the post office and loaded the stolen mail into her vehicle before driving off," the U.S. attorney said.

Johnson was caught red-handed as she left a second post office after another break-in on Feb. 7, he said.

A U.S. magistrate judge released Johnson with conditions on Wednesday following a brief initial court appearance in Newark.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, those with the U.S. Postal Service's Office of the Inspector General and the Jersey City Police Department with the investigation leading to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chana Zuckier of Sellinger's General Crimes in Newark is handling the case for the government.

