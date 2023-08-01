Union City Man Sexually Assaulted 4-Year-Old Boy: Prosecutors

Jose Romero was arrested by the United States Marshal Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Romero is charged with aggravated sexual assault in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, Suarez said. Romero lived at a home the victim frequented, Suarez said.

Romero was transported to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

