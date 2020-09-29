Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Traffic

Disabled Trailers Cause Backups On Major Parsippany, Kearny Highways

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A pair of disabled tractor trailers backed up two major North Jersey highways Tuesday evening.

The jackknifed trailer and fuel spill in on the northbound side of Route 287 happened when the truck struck a pillar to the overpass around 7 p.m., near milepost 42.1.

Five to 10 minute delays were reported.

Meanwhile, a disabled trailer took out the center lane in the NJ Turnpike Western Spur southbound near the 15W - Route 280 interchange.

Got photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

