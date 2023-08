The shooting occurred at 1 a.m. at the Vermella East apartment complex, inside a single apartment, police said. The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they do not believe this was not a random act of violence, and there was "some level of association" among the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kearny Police at tips@kearnynjpd.org.

