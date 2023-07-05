Three Men Charged With Jersey City Murder: Prosecutors

In June 2020, members of the Jersey City Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Union Street between Martin Luther King Drive and Ocean City and found multiple shooting victims, Suarez said.

One of the victims, Scott Colociough, a 34-year-old Jersey City resident, died after being shot multiple times, Suarez said. Four other gunshot victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they treated and released.

Lamont Wiggins, 25, Sheldon Mays, 23 and Jermaine Jennings, 22, were charged with murder in the first degree and multiple counts of attempted murder and various weapons charges on Thursday, June 29, Suarez said.

Wiggins and Mays are currently in custody at the Hudson County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. Jennings is currently in custody at McKean Federal Correctional Institute in Pennsylvania on unrelated charges, Suarez said.

