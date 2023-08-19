These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Hudson County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Hudson County” report:

No. 1 - Dr. Ronald E. McNair, Jersey City

No. 2 - High Tech High School, North Bergen and Secaucus

No. 3 - County Prep, Jersey City

No. 4 - Infinity Institute, Jersey City

No. 5 - Weehawken High School

McNair earned an overall grade of A+, and scored the same in academics, diversity, college prep, and teachers. The school earned a B- in clubs and academics, and a B+ in administration.

High Tech earned As in academics, college pre, teachers, and clubs and activities. It scored an A+ in diversity and a B- in administration.

