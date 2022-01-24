Jersey City Native, Arizona State Coach Suspended, Fined $20K

Arizona State basketball coach and Jersey City native Bobby Hurley was suspended for Monday night's game and fined $20,000 following a confrontation with officials during last weekend's game against Stanford, ESPN reports.

"The actions of the head coach and student-athletes were in clear violation of the Conference's standards of conduct, and will not be tolerated," Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said Sunday.

"The Pac-12 and its membership has established regulations requiring all institutional personnel, especially head coaches, to conduct themselves in a sporting manner, and those involved in this situation failed to meet those standards."

Hurley -- along with guard Jay Heath and forward Jalen Graham -- confronted an official leaving the court after the team's 3-point loss to Stanford Saturday night.

Heath has also been suspended from Monday's game against Southern California while Graham was publicly reprimanded.

Hurley was born and raised in Jersey City where he attended St. Anthony High School. His father, Bob Hurley Sr., was the coach.

Click here for more from ESPN.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.