Ski-Masked Thieves Lead High-Speed Route 3 Pursuit: Police

A resident called police saying two men in ski masks were stealing from homes in the north end of Secaucus around 10:40 a.m., Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

While en route to the scene, officer Kasey Kelly could hear the roar of a vehicle’s engine from several blocks away, before he could even see the suspects’ 2005 black Honda Accord.

The suspect vehicle drove at excessive speeds with disregarded traffic against the flow of traffic toward Route 3 West, Miller said.

The 2005 black Honda Accord struck a curb and blew out a tire and the Honda was driving at over 80 mph on the rim on Route 3 West, police said.

"Due to the wanton disregard for the safety of the motoring public and the reckless manner which the vehicle was operating, Police Officer Kelly pursued the vehicle," Miller writes.

The vehicle continued to drive recklessly, until it crashed into the back of a Fedex truck the area of Route 3 West and the Main Street exit in Clifton.

The driver, Jordan, Terry, 19, of Elmwood Park, ran across all lanes of Route 3 West and crossed over the concrete barrier where he was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Route 3 East.

He suffered minor injuries and was placed under arrest. The passenger, Eliel Ortiz, 19, of Garfield, fled and was arrested by members of the Secaucus Police Department and New Jersey State Police in the weeds a short distance from the vehicle.

Stolen property taken from residents of Secaucus was recovered from the suspects’ 2005 black Honda Accord, which was also bearing a stolen license plate. No civilians were injured as a result of the vehicle pursuit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.