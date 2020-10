A Hudson County charter school switched to entirely-remote learning after a student tested positive, reports say.

The Elysian Charter School in Hoboken closed last Friday after the case was reported, NJ.com says.

The Garden Street school services children in grades Kindergarten through 8, and is one of three charter schools in the city.

