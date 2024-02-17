Razza In Jersey City Ranked Among Best Pizzerias In America (Again)

Among them, Razza in Jersey City.

Released in honor of National Pizza Day earlier this month, the list was made, of course, with help from Yelpers and ratings.

"We identified businesses in the pizza category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad," list creators write.

The reigning champ was Pequod’s Pizzeria in Chicago, but Razza in Jersey City came in at No. 87.

Razza is no stranger to accolades, having been named the No. 2 pizzeria in the U.S. by 50 Top Pizza last year, and was named in various other publications for its out-of-this-world pies.

Founder by Matawan's Dan Richter, Razza. has 1,300 reviews on Yelp where it's earned 4.2 stars. Customers are raving about the burrata pies.

Click here for the full list from Yelp.

