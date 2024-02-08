Portnoy Reviews 'Paper Thin' Pie At Bayonne's The Vic Tavern

That's what Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy had to say about the pie at The Vic Tavern, a family-owned restaurant on Hobart Avenue in Bayonne.

Portnoy stopped by apparently during a round of One Bite reviews across the river in Staten Island.

He said The Vic is "very cool" on the inside, with pizza "so light" and "paper thin."

He ultimately rated it a 7.7 saying if it had a slightly crispier crust, he'd give it an 8 or more.

Portnoy has famously been a friend to Al Santillo of Santillo's Pizzeria on S. Broad Street in Elizabeth, who suffered a fire last month.

