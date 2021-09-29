Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: MALL CARJACKING: Arrest Made, More Expected In Garden State Plaza Robbery
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Worker Electrocuted In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Concord Street & St Pauls Avenue
Concord Street & St Pauls Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

A worker was electrocuted Wednesday morning in Jersey City, officials confirmed.

The 29-year-old man was operating a lift machine that struck a power line at 20 St. Pauls Ave., City Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

He suffered injuries to his hands and toes and was taken to a local hospital. The incident was reported around 9 a.m.

OSHA was notified and will be investigating, Wallace-Scalcione said.

The contractor provided proof of permits for construction, but was issued a summons for sidewalk closure without a permit and a summons for no signage for the sidewalk closure.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.