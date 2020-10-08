U.S. Marshals Help Capture Hudson County Armed Robbery Fugitive Recently Released From Prison

A Jersey City man who was recently released from prison and wanted in an armed robbery in Hudson County was captured with help from theU.S. Marshals Monday morning, authorities said.

Tyrone Baskin, 50, of Jersey City, was found around 9 a.m. at his sister's home, Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari said.

Baskin -- who recently been released from prison for aggravated sexual assault -- had been wanted in the incident that occurred near Garfield Avenue on the border of Jersey City and Bayonne Aug. 1, authorities said.

He was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, theft and certain persons not to have weapons.

The New Jersey State Parole filed a violation of Baskin's parole due to his involvement, Schillari said.

"All parties involved in the August 1 robbery incident have been located and charged," Schillari said, "a true testament to this office’s commitment to the safety of all Hudson County residents."

