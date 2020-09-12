UPDATE: Driver In Fatal Bayonne Hit-Run Arrested

A man accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian who was then run over by an NJ Transit bus and killed has been arrested, authorities said.

James Nichols, 50, of Bayonne, was behind the wheel of a dark-colored vehicle when he struck John Hagans, who was trying to cross Avenue C at 25th Street around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Nichols then fled the scene, leaving Hagans, 50, of Jersey City, lying in the street, Suarez said. Moments later, Hagans was struck by an NJ Transit bus, and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Nichols was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office in Jersey City around 12:30 a.m., Saturday, Suarez said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.