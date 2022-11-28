Troll Busting CEO Says He Was Swatted At North Bergen Home

A Hudson County man who founded a Twitter troll-busting company says the trolls got the best of him.

Christopher Bouzy, the CEO of Bot Sentinel, says he was swatted by trolls who called police and reported "yelling, stomping, and screaming" coming from his North Bergen home on Sunday, Nov 27.

Two North Bergen officers responded to the Neadowview Avenue home around 1:15 p.m. "on a report of a child screaming," North Bergen Police Capt. David Dowd told Hudson County View. The officers did not see anyone in need of help, the captain said. Dowd noted his department is investigating, as Bouzy apparently felt he was trolled or harassed.

"My son was taking a nap, my better half was watching a movie, and I was answering DMs," he said. "Thankfully, [North Bergen police] are professionals and handled it well.

"I sincerely hope the [NBPD] finds out who did this and takes the appropriate action. This could've ended tragically because some clown thinks it's fun to play games with people's lives."

Bot Sentinel was launched in 2018 by Souzy, "to help fight disinformation and targeted harassment" by busting the trolls and bots.

"We believe Twitter users should be able to engage in healthy online discourse without inauthentic accounts, toxic trolls, foreign countries, and organized groups manipulating the conversation," its website says.

