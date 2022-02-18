Trio Arrested In Jersey City Death Of Stebbin Drew

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Jersey City man, authorities announced.

Stebbin Drew, 37, of East Orange, was found lifeless with gunshot wounds near the City Crossings apartments parking lot on Merseles Court and Bright Street around 1:50 a.m. on May 14, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 2:15 a.m., Suarez said.

Rahoo Drew, 42, of Newark, Rashawn Harrison, 28, of Jersey City, and John Smith, 40, of Jersey City, have been arrested in connection with the homicide, Suarez said.

The following are the details in their arrests, according to the prosecutor:

Drew was arrested at his home on Sylvan Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 by members of the Homicide Unit, the Jersey City Police Department Street Crimes Unit, and the Newark Police Department. He is charged with Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), two counts of Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1), and Aggravated Assault by Pointing a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(4). He is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility through the course of his prosecution.

Harrison was arrested on Danforth Avenue in Jersey City by members of the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. He is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:39-5b(1). The State’s Detention Motion was granted by a Superior Court Judge on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Smith surrendered himself to detectives at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, February 18, 2022. He is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1) and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-7b(1). He was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Suarez credited the Homicide Unit, the Jersey City Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the Newark Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force with making the arrests.

