Breaking News: School Evacuated, SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully With Barricaded South Hackensack Man In Custody
Toddler Seriously Injured By Car In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

Cecilia Levine
Email me
JCPD
JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A toddler was seriously injured after being struck by a car Wednesday afternoon in Jersey City, developing and unconfirmed police reports say.

The child and their mother were struck outside of 9 Bentley Avenue around 3:30 p.m., initial reports say.

The child, believed to be 3, was reported to have suffered serious head injuries while the mother suffered leg injuries.

Neither Jersey City officials nor spokespeople for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office could immediately confirm.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

